Sushant Singh Rajput refuses to work with rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan first shared the screen space in 2018 Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's romance made news for quite some time, especially after the release of their first film together. Sara made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which also starred Sushant in the lead role. The duo's camaraderie was loved by fans as they looked lovely together on-screen. Meanwhile, reports of their relationship also started hitting the internet. However, the romance was short-lived as soon reports of differences between them started surfacing.

Now, the latest development suggests that Sushant and Sara are not on talking terms after their rumoured break-up. As per a report in Spotboye.com, Sushant refused to collaborate again with Sara for a commercial. Yes, you read that right. Recently, when the actor was offered a commercial by an electronic brand, he rejected the offer.

Well, this has created quite a buzz in B-town as no one had an idea that things have turned bitter between the ex-lovers. While the duo was dating, Sara even surprised Sushant with a cake at his residence.

On a related note, Sara is reportedly seeing her co-star Kartik Aaryan, about whom she had made some serious confessions on Koffee With Karan. Sara revealed that she had a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan and soon the duo was offered a romantic film together and that too by, none other than Imtiaz Ali Khan. Sara and Kartik are often spotted together at airport.

Meanwhile, Sushant is currently hitting the headlines not just because of his latest film Chhichhore but also due to his relationship status. The actor is rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty. The couple was recently papped together outside a PVR. They even go on holidays together. Their pictures from Ladakh made a lot of buzz.

Sushant Singh Rajput opens up on dating Rhea Chakraborty

Recently after the screening of Chhichhore, Rhea took to Twitter to shower praise on Nitesh Tiwari's film and her rumoured beau.

On the professional front, Sara is currently shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1. The movie is directed by David Dhawan. Meanwhile, Sushant has Drive and Dil Bechara in the pipeline.