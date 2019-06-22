Sushant Singh Rajput is holidaying with 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty in Ladakh. Their Insta photos drop hint

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput is rumoured to be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. The latest couple of B-town is making a lot of buzz despite them staying mum on the reports. The duo met each other through common friends and instantly hit off. Reports stated that the duo frequently spend time with each other and their latest Instagram posts only confirm the same.

Currently, Sushant and Rhea are vacationing in picturesque Ladakh with their common friends. Both the actors have been sharing photos from their holiday, however, they haven't shared pictures with each other.

Sushant and Rhea took to Instagram to share a picture with the same kid in the frame. While Sushant's caption reads, ''An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter. #ladakh,'' whereas Rhea wrote, ''Never judge a human (especially a human baby ) by his/her sitting posture . #casualconversations with a new friend #rheality #incredibleindia''.

Earlier a source informed Pinkvilla that they are not in a mood to spill the beans about their relationship. "Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other 'good friends' but reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town and chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level,'' the source said.

On the professional front, Sushant, who was last seen in Kedarnath will soon feature in Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara. Meanwhile, Rhea has started shooting for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. She was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi.