Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan starrer makes decent opening

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 1

Hrithik Roshan has made a comeback on silver screen after a long gap of two years with Super 30. This Vikas Bahl's directorial is an underdog story based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Patna. The story showcases how Anand helped underprivileged kids crack the rigorous IIT entrance exam. The movie has got mixed reactions from critics and audience alike.

While there is no doubt on the intention of the film, one cannot ignore its Bollywood-style treatment with abundant songs and melodrama. The movie also received flak for Hrithik Roshan's brown skin makeup and his Bihari accent. Having said that, there is no denying that because of being a family entertainer, Super 30 is likely to get a wider reach.

As per reports, Super 30 will reportedly mint around Rs 12 crore on its first day. Hrithik Roshan's fans will get to see the actor in a totally different avatar. Unlike his previous films in which Hrithik can only be seen doing action and dance, Super 30 promises more content than other things.

Recently, in an interview with Gulf News, Hrithik defended his dark complexion in the film saying, "First of all, to be honest, I feel there's racism in the question itself. You are saying that fair-skinned actors have no right to choose dark-skinned characters? Are you telling me that only dark-skinned actors can play those roles?" He added, "Don't I have the freedom as a creative mind or as a professional to explore a varied, variety of roles? ... If you are selling pappads [Indian savoury snack] in 45 degrees in the sun and if that actor looks fair, then you will think that he has no right to do this film," adding that he was several shades darker Agneepath.

The film also got mired in controversy after MeToo allegations surfaced against director Vikas Bahl. Recently, an internal committee cleared him of all charges.

It will be interesting to see how Super 30 performs when blockbuster Kabir Singh and hard-hitting social drama Article 15 are still in competition.