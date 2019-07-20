RIP Sheila Dikshit: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lata Mangeshkar offer condolences

Sheila Dikshit passes away

Veteran Congress leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit breathed her last at 81 in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi. She was admitted in the hospital at 10:30 am following a cardiac arrest. "At 3:15 pm she again suffered a cardiac arrest. She was put on ventilator and at 3:55 she passed away peacefully," Dr Ashok Seth, director Fortis hospital told news agency ANI. The former Delhi CM was not keeping well lately. As soon as the news of her sudden death surfaced, condolences poured in. From politicians to Bollywood celebrities and common man, everyone took to social media to express their sorrow at her demise.

Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon and Lata Mangeshkar paid their condolences. Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family,'' tweeted Mission Mangal actor.

''Was deeply saddened to hear about Sheila ji’s demise. A remarkable woman, former CM of New Delhi and a keen admirer of all art forms. We never discussed politics but had long talks on music and poetry. May her soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to her family,'' wrote Lata Mangeshkar.

''Loss of a great leader...You were really loved #ShielaDikshit ma’am.A huge loss to our country. You’ve really left behind a great legacy.May your soul rest in peace .My condolences to the family,'' tweeted Bhumi Pednekar.

''Respect and prayers. Condolences to her family.Was a much respected and loved CM.Brought about a positive visible change in Delhi during her tenure. Rest in peace #sheiladixit . Om Shanti.,'' wrote Raveena Tandon.

For unversed, Dikshit's tenure in office lasted 15 years during which time she became the senior-most Congress leader in Delhi and one of the senior-most leaders across the country.

The Congress party in a tweet after her demise said: We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief.