Shahid Kapoor has hilarious response on playing college student in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Kabir Singh, his forthcoming movie directed by Sandeep Vanga. Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani is Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The film is an intense romantic drama and revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior.

During one of the promotional interviews, Shahid opened up about his character and experience of playing a college-going student. ''I was **** scared. I thought my younger brother, my wife and my children when they will grow up and see this. They will say ‘Yeh kya karne ki zaroorat thi papa? Bhool gaye kya ke aap 38 ho?,'' he told as per a DNA report.

He also defended the movie against the accusations of having a chauvinistic approach. “Isn’t it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic. I am not expected to be idealistic. I am expected to be real; mirroring life, representing all shades of people in their entirety. Once we become adults, we are on our own, drawing heavily from popular culture. But, we must represent grey shades of human beings in films to represent life,'' he said.

''Kabir Singh is a phase in everyone’s life. We all (become) self-destructive when we feel like we’ve fallen apart,'' the actor added

On a related note, recently at Neha Dhupia's chat show, Shahid spoke about his son Zain and how he keeps on fan-boying him all day. The Kabir Singh actor says Zain looks better than him as his features are mostly like his wife Mira. "He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking,'' the actor said during a candid conversation.

Shahid recently went on a vacation with his wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor.