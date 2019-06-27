Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor is back with a bang, check 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' first poster and release date

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is making his comeback to the silver screen after a gap of around one year. The actor had been undergoing cancer treatment in New York. We often get to see many Bollywood celebrities from the industry keep stopping by Rishi Kapoor's home in NewYork to check on him. His health had been a major concern for the entire film industry. As the actor is now recovering and is almost in the pink of health, he will be soon seen on the big screen.

Rishi Kapoor will be now seen in the movie Jhootha Kahin Ka which is directed by Smeep Kang. The movie also stars Jinny Shergill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor. Taran Adarsh shared the release date and the first look of the poster. He wrote: “Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019... First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa... Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi... Directed by Smeep Kang... 19 July 2019 release.”

Rishi Kapoor went to New York for treatment. The shooting of the movie was wrapped up before that only. However, the ill-health of the veteran actor kept the delay.

According to reports, the story of the film revolves around two young boys, Sunny Singh, and Omkar Kapoor, who travel to Mauritius for higher education. They end up loving the country to the extent that they don't want to return from there. Rishi Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a father. He will be paying a who will a surprise to his son Omkar but will be shocked to see their lifestyle.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been staying in New York for almost a year now. Many Bollywood stars visited him like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ambani's and many more.