Ranveer-Alia's Gully Boy to release in Japan in October

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", which has premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and won the Best Film award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is all set to release in Japan in October.

"I am very happy, very proud that Gully Boy is releasing in Japan. I have never been to Japan but only learnt, heard and seen the most wonderful things about the land of the rising sun," said Ranveer, who was excited by the news.

The actor, who essayed a role of a rapper in the movie added: "I hope to come there someday - 'Gully Boy' is releasing in Japan and it's a very happy and proud moment for us all who have worked on the film - that our film has travelled to the vast nation of Japan and we hope that you all see it and you all like it."

"Gully Boy" is loosely based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in supporting roles.