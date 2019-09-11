Ranbir Kapoor to star in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s next Bollywood film?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor to star in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s Bollywood film?

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh attracted much controversy when its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made some objectional comments in defense of the film during an interview. Even after all the bashing, Kabir Singh went on to set fire on the box office just like Arjun Reddy, the Telugu film on which Kabir Singh is made. Now, after his back to back two successes at the box office, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set with his third film which will reportedly star Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Vanga has had a meeting with Tseries Chairperson Bhushan Kumar about his next film which is a crime drama. It is said that just like for Kabir Singh, Bhushan Kumar will produce this film as well by joining hands with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, the report stated, “Sandeep narrated a story idea to Bhushan, who has liked it and will produce the film. They met yesterday (Tuesday) to discuss the logistics and casting.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The report also stated that the producers, as well as the director, have Ranbir Kapoor’s name in mind to play the protagonist’s role in this crime drama. After his performance in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has become the first choice of all the filmmaker. The buzz has it that the actor will soon be meeting the makers of the film to talk about the script as he has already like the idea of it.

Earlier, during an interview for the promotion of his film Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had revealed that he started off as writing a crime drama but then made Arjun Reddy. He also said that with Bahubali and KGF running good at the box office in North India, the gap between the Hindi and Telugu cinema has decreased.

Kabir Singh – Official Trailer

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor is already loaded with Bollywood projects. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite beau Alia Bhatt. The actor also has Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next film with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

