Shamshera: Ranbir and Vani Kapoor to raise your heartbeats through sizzling romantic track, see deets

Actor Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in the film Sanju is prepping up for his two big projects Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will be seen opposite actress Vaani Kapoor in latter project and the two have already finished their shooting schedule at Ladakh. As per fresh reports, the duo before the actor flew to Kenya were rehearsing at the newly built grand set at the Mumbai Film City. If reports by Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, the fans will witness the actors performing on a sizzling romantic track in their film.

A source closed to the portal informed about the same and said, “While he works within a controlled budget, Aditya Chopra doesn’t believe in holding back money where it’s due. Apparently, it will be elaborate, lavishly shot dance sequence shot on a set where a massive dance floor has been set up. The ambience is very traditional and authentic yet portraying a sensuousness."

The source further stated, "It will combine classical dancing, folklore with contemporary movements of those times, so it’s an intricate dance number with complex steps. Yet one cannot call it an item number. It will be picturized on Ranbir and Vaani and choreographed by an ace choreography – either Vaibhavi Merchant or Ganesh Acharya or Saroj Khan.”

The source stated that the makers are tight-lipped about the track now and are working on the major details. Talking about the feel of the song, the source continued, "Vaani will have an earthy, sexy look in the song. She has been learning kathak as she apparently plays a mujrewali in Shamshera, a dance artiste who travels from village to village on her shows. On one such show, she meets Ranbir and falls in love with him and it is their romantic sizzling track that will be picturized next week as she entices him to love her."

Talking about the project, Ranbir will be seen in a double role. The plot revolves in the era of the 1800s when a dacoit gang took charge against Britishers for the Independence of India. The film is written and directed by Karan Malhotra and will release next year on July 20, 2020.

