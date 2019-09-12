Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra reveals how message in The Sky is Pink mirrors her relationship with Nick Jonas (Video)

The Sky Is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka Chopra after a hiatus of almost three years. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra talked about the film and opened up on how the message in The Sky is Pink mirrors her relationship with husband Nick Jonas.

"The initial reviews for #TheSkyIsPink have been wonderful and I'm so ready to head back to @tiff_net for the world premiere with the rest of the team on Sept 13. Busy...exciting days ahead. Stay tuned", said Priyanka Chopra while sharing the video.

Watch the full interview:

The Sky Is Pink is based on the story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of her parents spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter.

The upcoming movie, which will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, will hit the big screens on October 11. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

