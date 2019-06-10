Monday, June 10, 2019
     
Not Rohit Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala to direct Salman Khan's Kick 2, confirm makers

"Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of 'Kick 2', said the makers.

New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 17:10 IST
Sajid Nadiadwala will be directing "Kick" sequel, production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment confirmed on Monday after reports of the filmmaker's exit from the project started doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, director Rohit Shetty was being considered to take over the directing duties from Nadiadwala for the follow-up to the 2014 film, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

"Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of 'Kick 2'. 

"The next of the franchise, 'Kick 2' is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala," the production banner said in statement on Twitter.

Nadiadwala also served as helmer of "Kick", which was his directorial debut. 

Kick, which released in 2014, had Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. The film also had Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain. No official confirmation has arrived from the either end of the stars. Earlier, Disha Patani was also rumoured to be doing Kick 2, however recently, she denied being part of the project.

