Latest Bollywood News July 31: Mumtaz 72nd birthday, Anushka Sharma opens up about trolls

Mumtaz 72nd birthday, Anushka Sharma opens up about trolls

Latest Bollywood News July 31: Bollywood’s legendary actress Mumtaz has turned 72 years old today. Let’s have a look at her most iconic songs that will force you to dance as well. On the other hand, legendary singer Mohammed Rafi said his goodbye to the world today 39 years ago. His life was as interesting as his choice of songs for the viewers. Also, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has opened up about how she deals with trolls. Heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has already carved a niche for himself with a number of power-packed roles. Now the actor has put forward his desire that he wants to act in a love story. After spending time with rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim at a fashion show, Kartik Aaryan spent some time with mother Amrita Singh during Aaj Kal shoot. Their picture has gone viral on the internet. Check out latest news and updates from the world of Bollywood here.

After Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan bonds with Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh to impress her

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been in the limelight for dating each other. Though the couple chose to stay quiet on the issue, their PDA and closeness to each other are much evidence in their relationship. Sara Ali Khan declared on National television that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. Since then, Kartik and Sara have come quite close to each other. In fact, they will be seen first time sharing the screen space in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. A lot many videos and pictures keep going viral on the internet from the sets of the movie.

However, this time, it's something else. Kartik Aaryan was seen bonding with Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh to impress her. Kartik Aaryan was recently seen cheering up for Sara Ali Khan as she marks her debut in a fashion show. Kartik was seen bonding with Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and it was anticipated that Kartik is not just friends with Sara but has a good repo with her family too.

Mohammed Rafi Death Anniversary: 10 unknown things about legendary singer that will blow away your mind

Mohammed Rafi's songs like Kya Hua Tera Wada, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja and others still manage to evoke various kinds of emotions in people when they hear them. Mohammed Rafi was not just a singer, but he had the ability to touch every heart with his soulful music. On his 39th death anniversary, let’s have a look at Mohammed Rafi’s life and 10 unknown facts about him.

Happy Birthday Mumtaz: Evergreen songs of the veteran actress that will make you dance right away

Mumtaz has shared the screen space with the ace actors of Bollywood right from Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra and many more. Her on-screen chemistry with veteran actor Rajesh Khanna is most appreciated and liked by the audience. Mumtaaz was last seen in Aandhiyan and thereafter she never returned to the movies. On her birthday, let's look at her most famous and evergreen songs.

Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement about husband Nick Jonas’ Happiness Begins tour, check viral video

Nick Jonas took to his social media to share his excitement with his fans that there are just seven days remaining for the Happiness Begins tour. The singer took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen talking about the tour when his wife Priyanka Chopra also shares her excitement. The actress, who can be seen lying on the bed behind Nick Jonas, hoots for her husband from the background and shows how excited she is about the tour. Later Nick also shares in his Instagram stories about what the two are up to when together. The singer-actor reveals in a video that ‘Pri is listening to her music’ and also waits patiently for her next song. Check out the viral video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas here-

