Latest Bollywood News July 19: Salman Khan’s latest video, Neha Dhupia shares first picture of daughter Mehr

Salman Khan’s latest video, Neha Dhupia shares first picture of daughter Mehr

Latest Bollywood News July 19: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated his fans with yet another sneak peek into his fun times with nephews Ahil and Yohan. The actor recreated his viral bean bag video with the little munchkins. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi shared the first picture of their beautiful daughter Mehr. Also, Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable picture of little brother and sister Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as they take a stroll in the park. Children’s film The Lion King has finally hit the theaters in India. Shreyas Talpade has given voice to the character of Timone in the film and he reveals that he has done the film for his daughter. Check out all the latest updates and news from the world of Bollywood.

Salman Khan recreates his bean bag video with nephew Ahil and Yohan (WATCH)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan keeps treating his fans with adorable sneak peeks into his life through his social media posts. The actor has become very active on Instagram and makes sure that he keeps his fans entertained with his sometimes funny sometimes heartfelt posts. A while back, Salman Khan shared a number of videos in which he was seen playing with his brothers Sohail Khan and his children. In the videos, Salman Khan was seen playing with the bean bags as one of them jumps on it and the other way goes away flying. Recreating the video with his sister Arpita Khan's little son Ahil, Salman Khan shared another video. have a look-

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu’s latest picture walking hand in hand breaks the internet

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan and Sohan Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu are undeniably the cutest star kids in Bollywood. The two little munchkins are not just adorable, but they manage to break the internet every time their pictures surface the internet. On Thursday, Kalank actor Kunal Kemmu took to his social media to share an endearing picture of the two cousins and left everyone in awe of them. He shared the picture disclosing their nicknames and simply wrote in the caption, “Tim & Inni.”

In the adorable picture, Taimur and Inaaya can be seen holding hands as they walk in, what appears to be a park. While the picture doesn’t show their faces, it reveals that the two cousins share a special bond. Taimur has been in London for a while now where he is spending quality time with his parents. Just recently, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Kahn also joined the couple in London. Check out the picture here-

Sasural Simar Ka child actor Shivlekh Singh dies in car accident, parents injured

Child artist Shivlekh Singh (14), who had acted in many Hindi TV serials, was killed and his parents and another person were injured after their car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Raipur on Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 3 pm in Dharsiwa area, Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI.

While Shivlekh died on the spot, his mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh and another person identified as Naveen Singh were injured, he said. The victims were heading for Raipur from Bilaspur when their car hit the rear side of an oncoming truck. Lekhna Singh was said to be in critical condition. Efforts were on to trace the truck driver who escaped from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, the SP said.

