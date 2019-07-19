Friday, July 19, 2019
     
Shreyas Talpade: Did 'The Lion King' for daughter

Shreyas Talpade, the actor who has dubbed the character of Timon in The Lion King 2 said that he did the film just because of her daughter. He has also sung the "Hakuna Matata" song for the Hindi version.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 8:13 IST
Representative News Image

Shreyas Talpade: Did 'The Lion King' for daughter

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who lent his voice for the character of Timon in the Hindi version of Disney's live-action film "The Lion King", says he did it, especially for his daughter.

"My daughter Aadya is just one. Right now she won't be able to understand anything but in a couple of years when she grows up, she will watch the 'The Lion King' and be able to recognize her father's voice. Aadya was a major force in prompting me to take up this project. I want to make her feel proud of my work, so I felt 'The Lion King' was the best opportunity," Shreyas told IANS.

Apart from giving voice to the character of Timon, Shreyas has also sung the "Hakuna matata" song for the Hindi version.

Sharing his experience as a singer, he said: "While dubbing for Timon, I was just humming 'Hakuna matata', I didn't know that the dubbing director was around. She heard me and approached me to ask if I could sing a song for the film. Initially, I was nervous because singing was something new for me. Later, though, I got a hang of it and gave it my best."

"The Lion King" is releasing on July 19. Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

