Latest Bollywood News July 17: Salman Khan's post for specially-abled fan, Rishi Kapoor talks about his return

Latest Bollywood News July 17: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan showered all his love for a sweet specially-abled fan who drew his gorgeous sketch. On the other hand, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor talked about his return in India after completing his treatment in New York and also extended his support to Kangana Ranaut for her tiff with the journalist. Also, Bollywood diva Kalki Koechlin will be seen in psychological thriller web series Bhram. Talking about Salman Khan’s dance reality show Nach Baliye, latest reports suggest that the actor has roped in his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani to judge the show. Check out all the latest news and updates from the world of Bollywood here.

Salman Khan sends love to specially-abled fan who made his beautiful sketch (Video)

Salman Khan enjoys a huge fanbase. From little kids to the older generation, the actor garners love from all corners. As much as the fans keep pouring their love on the Bollywood superstar, the actor also makes sure that he shows his gratitude with everything he can do for them. Recently, a sketch made by a specially abled fan of Salman Khan went viral on the internet. When the actor saw it, his heart was filled with love and he made sure that he sent his love back to the fan by sharing her video on his social media and writing a heartfelt meassage for her.

Salman Kahn took to his Instagram to share the video of the specially-abled fan who is seen making the actor’s sketch using her feet. Sharing the video, Salman Khan showed his gratitude for all the love and wrote, “God bless... can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!” Watch the video here-

Kalki Koechlin to feature in psychological thriller web series Bhram

Kalki Koechlin is set to feature in psychological thriller "Bhram", a web series from ZEE5. "Bhram" revolves around a novelist (Kalki) with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how she goes through a range of emotions while pursuing a story.

'Bhram' is an intriguing story and the character I essay is really complex. I heard the script and then kept thinking about it for days. It is almost frightening how the human mind works. I am looking forward to the shoot and the release on ZEE5," Kalki said in a statement to PTI. It will be directed by Sangeeth Sivan and he is all praises for the actor.

"It is a tight script, beautifully nuanced and I hope we are able to translate this story on screen. Kalki is a powerful actor and it is amazing how she intently listens and pays attention to every small detail during workshop and narration sessions. The journey has started and I am excited and looking forward for audiences to catch it on ZEE5," Sivan said.

Khandani Shafakhana song Dil Jaaniye: This romantic track from Sonakshi Sinha’s film will win your heart

After releasing the dancing track Koka, the makers of Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film Khandani Shafakhana have now released a romantic track. The song titled as ‘Dil Jaaniye’ shows the actress in a different light as compared to what she looked in the trailer. The song also has actor Priyansh Jora and the actors can be seen stealing some love moments together in the bylanes of purani Delhi.

The song has a melodious track and is a perfect choice for the monsoon playlist. The song begins with Sonakshi, who happens to be calm and composed in the track looking at Priyansh who is juggling with lemons until his eyes catches her gazing at him. The beautiful lyrics have been penned down by Shabbir Ahmed and it is crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. The track is composed by Payal Dev.

Rishi Kapoor supports Kangana Ranaut over media controversy, says ‘some people write anything’

Rishi Kapoor talked about his return to Mumbai Mirror and revealed that he has been counting days since he stepped out of India and is waiting to be back with his people. The veteran actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Jhootha Kahin Ka and rumours were rife that the actor is upset with the makers of the film as they are releasing the film this Friday. Commenting on the same, Rishi Kapoor extended his support to Kangana Ranaut an said, “I have been seeing these reports on Twitter and I am very upset with all this nonsense being written. In the last 10 months, I have not spoken to anyone from the media, though they have always supported me. I agree with Kangana Ranaut that some people write anything and as a result, serious journalists get drawn into the controversy. When did I say I was upset? I have not been in the country for months. This is not done, it tarnishes the credibility of other journalists who write and report well. Though I do not entirely agree with what Kangana said, on this point anyone can get upset.”

