Akshay Kumar celebrates World Emoji Day by announcing Mission Mangal emoji

The world is celebrating the Emoji Day today which happens to be an unofficial holiday to celebrate the small digital icon. The day was founded by Emojipedia's Jeremy Burge in 2014, a year after the word was officially added to the Oxford Dictionary. On the occasion, Khiladi Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter to announce the good news of the introduction of a new emoji related to his upcoming film Mission Mangal.

The movie revolves around the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO, who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. The actor took to his Twitter account to share the new emoji which shows the Indian flag over the world in the mars. He captioned the same as “It’s amazing to see so much enthusiasm to find the best emoji for #MissionMangal. The #MissionMangalEmoji has just been made. Thank you @TwitterIndia. #WorldEmojiDay”

Have a look:

It’s amazing to see so much enthusiasm to find the best emoji for #MissionMangal. The#MissionMangalEmoji has just been made. Thank you @TwitterIndia. #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/9WhRWwxEGH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

The film happens to be a science fiction and stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha. It is slated to release on this Independence Day and is directed by Jagan Shakti. The film is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, R. Balki, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu. The makers just a day back announced the date of the trailer release which is July 18 through a poster which was shared by the stars.

Previously, in the year 2018, a copyright infringement lawsuit was filed by the filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj but later the things got sorted and the movie got a release date.

