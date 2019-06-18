Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas gets new release date

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas set to release in September

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol's son Karan's debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" will now hit the screens on September 20. The "Ghayal" actor in February had announced that the film will release initially on July 19. The film will now clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor.

The Gadar actor in a recent interview with Mid-Day revealed the reason for postponing the film. The actor said he had political commitments. The 62-year-old actor contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Bhartiya Janata Party and won the elections from the Gurdaspur constituency, he attended his first session as an MP at the parliament on June 17.

As we know Karan Deol is making debut in Bollywood, Sunny told PTI, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

Sunny on Tuesday morning tweeted: "The wait may have become longer but it will be worth it! 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' will now release on September 20."

Apart from his son, the film marks the debut of another new face Sahher Bambba. The 18-year-old actress is from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and is pursuing graduation from Jai Hind College, Mumbai. Saher is also the winner of Oppo Bombay Times Fresh Face 2016. She will be seen playing Karan's love interest in the movie.

The title of the film is taken from veteran actor Dharmendra's famous song "Pal pal dil ke paas" from the movie "Blackmail", which released in 1973.

The film is produced by Dharmendra under the banner of Zee Studios. Take a look at the posters from the film.