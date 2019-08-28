IIFA 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun gets maximum nominations, technical winners announced

Image Source : TWITTER IIFA 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun gets maximum nominations, see complete list here

IIFA 2019 nomination list is now out with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhilka Apte's Andhadhun bagging the maximum nominations. The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be hosted for the first time in India in September. However, the exact dates are yet to be announced. The IIFA Awards started in London in 2000 and over 20 years it has traveled through 12 countries.

The Technical winners have been announced today by IIFA. The organization announced the winners on its official Twitter handle:

Technical Winners:

Choreography - Kruti Mahesh Midya; Jyothi Tommaar for Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Sound Design - Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad

Sound Mixing - Ajay Kumar P.B (Post House) for Andhadhun

Background Score - Daniel B. George for Andhadhun

Special Effects - Filmgate Films AB for Tumbbad

It’s time to honour the stars off-screen, the people with the Midas touch, who make the magic happen. Our heartiest congratulations to the winners of Nexa IIFA Technical Awards 2019!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/heeUGNYnZb — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) August 28, 2019

The brand is celebrating its 20 glorious years in the industry and has released its list of nominations in various different categories that involve, Best Film, Direction, Best Actors and so on.

Here is the entire list of nominations:

Best Picture

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho

Padmaavat

Raazi

Sanju

Direction

Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun

Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Meghna Gulzar: Raazi

Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Best Story

Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho

Harinder S Sikka: Raazi

R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt: Raazi

Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho

Rani Mukerji: Hichki

Tabu: Andhadhun

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun

Rajkummar Rao: Stree

Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju

Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat

Vicky Kaushal: Raazi

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Mulk

Radhika Apte: Andhadhun

Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor: Race 3

Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat

Manoj Pahwa: Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi: Stree

Vicky Kaushal: Sanju

Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan

Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi

Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)

Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi

Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)

Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)

Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)

Playback Singer (Male)

Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero

Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun

Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi

Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju

Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi

Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi

Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju

Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate

