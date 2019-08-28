Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. IIFA 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun gets maximum nominations, technical winners announced

IIFA 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun gets maximum nominations, technical winners announced

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be hosted for the first time in India in September. The nomination list is now out.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2019 19:17 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

IIFA 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun gets maximum nominations, see complete list here

IIFA 2019 nomination list is now out with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhilka Apte's Andhadhun bagging the maximum nominations. The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be hosted for the first time in India in September. However, the exact dates are yet to be announced. The IIFA Awards started in London in 2000 and over 20 years it has traveled through 12 countries. 

The Technical winners have been announced today by IIFA. The organization announced the winners on its official Twitter handle:

Technical Winners:

Choreography - Kruti Mahesh Midya; Jyothi Tommaar for Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Sound Design - Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad

Sound Mixing - Ajay Kumar P.B (Post House) for Andhadhun

Background Score - Daniel B. George for Andhadhun

Special Effects - Filmgate Films AB for Tumbbad

The brand is celebrating its 20 glorious years in the industry and has released its list of nominations in various different categories that involve, Best Film, Direction, Best Actors and so on.

Here is the entire list of nominations:

Best Picture

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho
Padmaavat
Raazi
Sanju

Direction

Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun
Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Meghna Gulzar: Raazi
Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Best Story

Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun
Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho
Harinder S Sikka: Raazi
R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt: Raazi
Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho
Rani Mukerji: Hichki
Tabu: Andhadhun

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun
Rajkummar Rao: Stree
Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju
Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat
Vicky Kaushal: Raazi

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Mulk
Radhika Apte: Andhadhun
Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor: Race 3
Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat
Manoj Pahwa: Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi: Stree
Vicky Kaushal: Sanju

Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan
Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi

Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)
Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi
Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)
Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)
Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)

Playback Singer (Male)

Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero
Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun
Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi
Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju

Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi
Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi
Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju
Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKhatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here are top 6 finalists of Rohit Shetty’s show Next StoryMarathi TV actor Mandar Kulkarni arrested for sexually harassing 17-year-old girl during photoshoot  