IIFA 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun gets maximum nominations, technical winners announced

IIFA 2019 nomination list is now out with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhilka Apte's Andhadhun bagging the maximum nominations. The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be hosted for the first time in India in September. However, the exact dates are yet to be announced. The IIFA Awards started in London in 2000 and over 20 years it has traveled through 12 countries.
The Technical winners have been announced today by IIFA. The organization announced the winners on its official Twitter handle:
Technical Winners:
Choreography - Kruti Mahesh Midya; Jyothi Tommaar for Ghoomar from Padmaavat
Sound Design - Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad
Sound Mixing - Ajay Kumar P.B (Post House) for Andhadhun
Background Score - Daniel B. George for Andhadhun
Special Effects - Filmgate Films AB for Tumbbad
It’s time to honour the stars off-screen, the people with the Midas touch, who make the magic happen. Our heartiest congratulations to the winners of Nexa IIFA Technical Awards 2019!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/heeUGNYnZb— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) August 28, 2019
The brand is celebrating its 20 glorious years in the industry and has released its list of nominations in various different categories that involve, Best Film, Direction, Best Actors and so on.
Here is the entire list of nominations:
Best Picture
Andhadhun
Badhaai Ho
Padmaavat
Raazi
Sanju
Direction
Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun
Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Meghna Gulzar: Raazi
Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Best Story
Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun
Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho
Harinder S Sikka: Raazi
R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt: Raazi
Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho
Rani Mukerji: Hichki
Tabu: Andhadhun
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun
Rajkummar Rao: Stree
Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju
Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat
Vicky Kaushal: Raazi
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Mulk
Radhika Apte: Andhadhun
Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor: Race 3
Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat
Manoj Pahwa: Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi: Stree
Vicky Kaushal: Sanju
Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan
Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi
Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)
Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi
Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)
Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)
Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)
Playback Singer (Male)
Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero
Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun
Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi
Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju
Playback Singer (Female)
Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi
Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi
Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju
Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page