Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War Teaser Out: This face-off action thriller looks intriguing

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War Teaser Out

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is out. Yash Raj Films have launched the teaser of their much-awaited productions and along with it, they has also announced the titled of the movie, War. Earlier, the movie was speculated to be titled Fighters or Dhoom 4 but latest reports suggested War as the final title. Well, the title completely justifies the movie as it is the way between the characters of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

In the trailer of War, both the heroes can be seen flexing their muscles and performing stunts on superbikes. Hrithik and Tiger rage war against each other, hence the title. The trailer of War will soon be out in a couple of weeks from now. Till then you enjoy the teaser, which will leave you craving for more.

Shot in the picturesque locations across the world, the movie relies completely on Hrithik and Tiger's action stunts and dance performance. Going by the teaser, it seems Vaani Kapoor will only serve the purpose of eye-candy. She was present in two scenes. While in one she can be seen flaunting her toned body, in the other, she romances with Hrithik. The teaser looks promising, however, much cannot be said before the trailer is out.

Talking about the film, director Siddharth Anand had earlier told PTI, "We want to stand apart and redefine how action films are made in Bollywood. We are shooting in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal and Sweden and of course India. Some of the biggest action sequences will be shot in these countries''. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead.