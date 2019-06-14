How Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule came together for Jhund

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated for the first time with Sairat director Nagraj Manjule for his upcoming film Jhund. The film is bankrolled by Savita Hiremath. She recently shared an interesting anecdote about how she got the two creative powerhouses to work together. In a statement, Hiremath, who had earlier produced the path-breaking "Khosla Ka Ghosla", said she had flown to Pune to personally meet Manjule.

When she met him, while talking to him she found out that he is a huge Big B fan. When she told him that she could approach him for the role, he agreed to the film immediately.

After his "yes", she gave the story idea to Big B, who watched "Sairat" after the conversation and asked for a script.

The rest is history with the two shooting in Nagpur together. Manjule has taken his fandom of Big B and is now hosting "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in Marathi now.

"My film has two KBC hosts," Hiremath commented of the project, which marks Manjule's maiden Hindi film.

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan is also working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana.