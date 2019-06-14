Friday, June 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. How Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule came together for Jhund

How Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule came together for Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule are working together for the first time in Jhund. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 10:41 IST
Representative News Image

How Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule came together for Jhund

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated for the first time with Sairat director Nagraj Manjule for his upcoming film Jhund. The film is bankrolled by Savita Hiremath. She recently shared an interesting anecdote about how she got the two creative powerhouses to work together. In a statement, Hiremath, who had earlier produced the path-breaking "Khosla Ka Ghosla", said she had flown to Pune to personally meet Manjule.

When she met him, while talking to him she found out that he is a huge Big B fan. When she told him that she could approach him for the role, he agreed to the film immediately.

Related Stories

After his "yes", she gave the story idea to Big B, who watched "Sairat" after the conversation and asked for a script. 

The rest is history with the two shooting in Nagpur together. Manjule has taken his fandom of Big B and is now hosting "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in Marathi now.

"My film has two KBC hosts," Hiremath commented of the project, which marks Manjule's maiden Hindi film.

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan is also working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryStreet Dancer: There will be 20 new dancers, idea is to introduce new talent, says Varun Dhawan Next StoryKundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and Naagin 3 fame Pearl Puri to be part of Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9?  