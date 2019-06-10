Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer marks Rs 150 crore achievement in 5 days

Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat, has overpassed Rs. 100 crore and has been able to touch Rs. 150 crore in just 5 days. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has marked another milestone and bagged huge collection in 5 days. Not even the craze of World Cup impacted the audience and their preference.

He wrote, " #Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz... After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays... Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz... Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6].

In fact, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and shared the grand success. He wrote, " Thanks to your love, 'Bharat' races past 150 crores over the weekend!

5th Day Collection: 27.90 Cr*

1st Weekend Collection: 54.60 Cr*

Total Collection: 150.10 Cr*"

Bharat movie by Ali Abbas Zafar is the official adaptation of a South Korean movie, 'Ode To My Father.' The movie created a lot of buzz even before its release. And of course, lied up to the expectations of the audience.

Bharat Movie Review

India TV's film critic Mansi Jain wrote, "While Salman is at the center-stage of this drama, Sunil Grover raises the bar for himself and Katrina Kaif yet again impresses us with her grace. Bharat is a good amalgamation of emotions and humour with tadka of Salman Khan-moments. Overall, the movie has its heart at the right place and is true, 'Journey of a man and a nation together'."

Bharat movie official trailer