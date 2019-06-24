Article 15 new poster out, Ayushmann Khurana's ready to bring an end to discrimination

Image Source : INSTAGRAM New poster of Article 15 out!

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to appear as an IPS officer in upcoming Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. The film brings discrimination which is still practiced in some parts of rural India in limelight. It is about a crime being committed against 3 women of a lower class and later the actor goes for an investigation to know the truth, the film is set in a small village of Uttar Pradesh.

As per article 15 in the constitution, there should not be any kind of discrimination against any person on the basis of caste, religion, sex or any other thing. Ayushmann is working to demolish discrimination from society. The makers recently released another poster where Ayushmann as IPS Ayan Ranjan is out for hunt.

The Andhadhun actor is seen as a cop with other policemen. He is seen searching with a torch in his hands. Ayushmann took it on his social media to share the poster along with a caption, “Andheron mai bahut chal liye, ab hai Roshni ki bari. #AbFarqLaayenge #Article15 releasing on June 28."

Article 15 director, Anubhav Sinha has been getting threat calls from Karni Sena. The film is not against any caste and is only based on what is happening in our society.

The makers previously decided to host a special screening of the film in some rural parts of India in order to generate awareness and to bring discrimination to an end.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayyub, Shashank Shende, Sayani Gupta and others. Article 15 is slated to release on June 28, 2019