Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film gets a decent opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana’s hard-hitting cop drama saw its release on the silver screens this Friday. The movie is getting a lot of appreciation from the critics as well as the audience. The Anubha Sinha directorial film earned Rs 5.02 crore at the box office on the very first day of its release. On the second day, it minted Rs 7.25 crore, leaving hope for a strong momentum for the third day. Well after the opening weekend, it has finally earned decent numbers.

As per current reports, the film is expected to earn Rs 8 crore on its first Sunday. The weekend collection is expected to turn into Rs 20 crore. Article 15 has turned out to be Ayushmann Khurrana’s second biggest opener after Badhaai Ho. The business of the film is raking in the moolah in metros and getting a considerable chunk is coming in from the high-end multiplexes.

Announcing the second day collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Article15 jumps on Day 2... Trending very well at urban centres specifically... Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 12.27 cr. India biz.”

#Article15 jumps on Day 2... Trending very well at urban centres specifically... Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 12.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

The actor is quite happy with the response that the film is getting from the fans and the critics. He shared a few posts on his social media in order to thank everyone. Check them out:

The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution and shows the reality of caste discrimination in our country. The film also has Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

