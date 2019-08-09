Here's how Arjun Kapoor stopped Karan Tacker from flirting with girlfriend Malaika Arora; Watch video

Arjun Kapoor stops Karan Tacker from flirting with girlfriend Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora no more hesitate from flaunting their love. Since the day they made an official announcement on Instagram, Arjun and Malaika have been grabbing eyeballs. The duo has been dating for over two years, however, they confirmed it recently. The couple is currently in Australia for Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Though they left for Australia together, they didn't make a red carpet appearance together. Malaik and Arjun walked the red carpet separately.

While Arjun looked dapper in black suit, Malaika stunned in red. Meanwhile, an interesting video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Arjun can be seen flaunting his possessive boyfriend avatar. The duo can be seen sitting together at the opening ceremony at Palais Theatre in St Kilda, Melbourne.