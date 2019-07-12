Friday, July 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan has something special to say about Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu

Amitabh Bachchan has something special to say about Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in the film Saand Ki Aankh. The Pink actress got an amazing response from Amitabh Bachchan over the recently released teaser.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2019 13:32 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Amitabh Bachchan has something special to say about Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received a text message from his Pink and Badla co-star Taapsee Pannu, who, he said, is completely chilled out. Taapsee, who will next be seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh shared a link of the teaser to Big B. The cine icon on Friday shared the message on Twitter and lauded it. 

Big B who is quite active on the micro-blogging website Twitter, wrote, "This is Taapsee Pannu, colleague and completely chilled out... sends me sms: Hi rockstar, this is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali, too excited for this one, so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you..." He further appreciated the video and wrote, "Well done."

Check it out: 

Taapse's next film is based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar from Baghpat. The film also has Bhumi Pednekar in leading role. Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. The film is made under the banners of Reliance Entertainment film and will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Have a look at the teaser here which was released by the makers yesterday:

Meanwhile, ever since the film's announcement, both the actresses have been sharing their looks on their social media. Check them out:

View this post on Instagram

Me looking at all the love to the teaser be like... #PrakashiTomar #SaandKiAankhTeaser #SaandKiAankh

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJabariya Jodi song Zilla Hilela: Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam’s dance on peppy number is impressive Next StoryBhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 6: Farhan Akhtar says, ‘It changed my life’  