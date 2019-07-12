Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan has something special to say about Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received a text message from his Pink and Badla co-star Taapsee Pannu, who, he said, is completely chilled out. Taapsee, who will next be seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh shared a link of the teaser to Big B. The cine icon on Friday shared the message on Twitter and lauded it.

Big B who is quite active on the micro-blogging website Twitter, wrote, "This is Taapsee Pannu, colleague and completely chilled out... sends me sms: Hi rockstar, this is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali, too excited for this one, so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you..." He further appreciated the video and wrote, "Well done."

Taapse's next film is based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar from Baghpat. The film also has Bhumi Pednekar in leading role. Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. The film is made under the banners of Reliance Entertainment film and will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

