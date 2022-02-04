Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: What Muslim women voters have to say in Azam Khan's stronghold Rampur | Watch

With just a week left for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 to commence, the team of India TV's election special show 'Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai' reached Rampur and tried to gauge the mood of voters.

In the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, polling will be held in 7 phases beginning from February 20, while the last phase will be on March 7 and results on March 10.

Now, with just a week left for the polls, all parties are engaged in a high-pitched election campaign.

So, what's the mood of voters in Rampur, which is a stronghold of Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan, the incumbent Member of Parliament. The team of 'Yeh Public Hai Sab Janti Hai' reached the city and talked to the educated Muslim voters of the area who shared their views about their MLA and the development work done by him in the area.

Watch this video