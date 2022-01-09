'What constitutional post does Priyanka hold...': BJP questions Punjab CM for briefing Priyanka on PM security

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'What constitutional post does Priyanka hold...': BJP questions Punjab CM over PM security lapse

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on the PM security breach issue. He questioned the Punjab CM on Twitter why a sitting chief minister briefed Priyanka Vadra on Prime Minister's security.

He said, "What constitutional post does Priyanka hold & who’s She to be kept on loop regarding PM’s security?" "Channi Saab ..be truthful..you must have said to her काम हो गया सी …आपने जो बोला था,वो हो गया!, ” he added.

Channi said he had briefed party leader Priyanka Gandhi "on whatever happened here" on the PM security breach matter. After his statement, a controversy has erupted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacking the Congress party on the issue.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5, after which he returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally. The Punjab government has maintained that there was no security lapse, but has ordered a probe into the incident.

