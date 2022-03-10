BJP creates history in UP! Yogi first CM since Independence to be re-elected after serving full 5-year-term

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Historic moment! BJP set to form govt in UP

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: The BJP-led alliance was leading in over 274 seats as against 119 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party-led alliance in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.

Why it's a historic moment?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power in Uttar Pradesh will be a record for a party getting re-elected in UP for a second term in over three decades. This will be the first such instance since Independence or 1952, in 70 years, that a state re-elects someone who served a full five years in office. In the bygone era of the Congress, there are some examples like Sampoornananda in 1957, Chandrabhanu Gupta in 1962, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna in 1974 and Narayan Dutt Tiwari in 1985 returning to the office of chief minister However, barring Sampoornanand, who was chief minister for little over two years before going to the polls, the three others became chief ministers only a few months before the election and remained chief ministers for short periods after resuming office. Those were the Congress’s heydays, with a strong party high command, and chief ministers were only like entrants through a revolving door. This will also be for the first time since 1985, after 37 years, that a ruling party, the BJP in this case, could return to power in India’s most populous state.

