UP Election 2022 Results: BJP headed for big win, SP distant second

UP Election Results Latest Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping win. As per the leads/trends available till 9:50 AM, the saffron party has raced ahead of Samajwadi Party.

The BJP is leading in 274 seats, while Samajwadi Party on 105. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in four seats and Congress on four as well. Others were ahead on four seats in the state that sends most number MPs to Lok Sabha.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was leading in his hometurf Gorakhpur Sadar seat by over 4000 votes.

Voting for 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was held in seven phases. Most of the exit polls had predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party.