UP Election Results 2022: Yogi Adityanath lays the 'Noida jinx' to rest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Yogi Adityanath lays the 'Noida jinx' to rest

Highlights A win for Yogi finally lays the Noida jinx theory to rest

Visiting Noida was considered a bad omen for a serving chief minister

Mayawati had visited Gautam Buddh Nagar and his party lost the 2012 polls

UP Election Results 2022: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends showing the party leading in 274 seats as against 103 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.

With this win in India’s most populous state, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh finally laid to rest a dubious jinx that has been part of the state's political folklore for years.

Visiting Noida, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district was considered a "jinx" among the leaders of political parties in the past, who believed that visiting the area was a bad omen for a chief minister. Some believe visiting Noida can prove inauspicious to the sitting chief ministers.

When did it start?

Former chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh had to step down in June 1988 a few days after he returned from Noida.

Mayawati visited Gautam Buddh Nagar and his party lost the 2012 polls.

In 2013, the then UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit organised in Noida, when then former prime minister Manmohan Singh was the chief guest.

However, Akhilesh Yadav paid no visit to the district during his tenure as chief minister from 2012 to 2017, but still he lost the previous assembly elections.

However, Adityanath, who became the chief minister in 2017 with a strong mandate, has frequently visited the state's financial capital over the years and used the opportunities to hit out at his predecessors over the superstitious belief.

On March 10, the day results were declarecd for the assembly election results, Yogi became the first chief minister since Independence to be re-elected after serving the full 5-year-term. This will also be for the first time since 1985, after 37 years, that a ruling party, the BJP in this case, could return to power in India’s most populous state.

And, with this, a win for Yogi finally lay the Noida jinx theory to rest.

Also Read | BJP creates history in UP! Yogi first CM since Independence to be re-elected after serving full 5-year-term

Also Read | UP Election 2022 Results: BJP headed for big win, SP distant second