UP Election 2022: Parties wage high-pitched cyber wars, BJP calls SP 'anti-dalit'

As Covid-19 infections are rising sharply amid the third wave of the pandemic and the Assembly elections in five states due in March, political parties have turned to digital modes to reach out to the voters. The political parties are in an intense race to reach out to voters through social media campaigns.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also leaving no stone unturned to attack the opposition party in Uttar Pradesh through social media. BJP's UP unit tweeted a video on Sunday hitting the Samajwadi Party (SP) for being anti-Dalit. The Tweet said, “those people who insulted Baba Saheb and stopped the scholarship of SC/ST students have one common identity - red cap on their heads."

Almost all political parties have activated their social media war rooms to target the Opposition and boost the image of their leaders. The parties have also started releasing posters on social media, where most of the campaigning will now take place. The BJP poster has a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waving to the crowds and the caption says: "Raj tilak ki karo taiyyari, 10 March ko phir aa rahe hain Bhagwadhari".

The Samajwadi Party poster also has Akhilesh's back, waving to the crowd.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) posters, for the first time, has two leaders -- Mayawati and Satish Chandra Mishra -- and the caption claims - "10 March, Sab saaf'/ Behenji hain UP ki aas."

The Congress poster claims "10 March - aa rahi hai Congress". The poster has a photograph of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In fact, it's not just the big parties now who are looking at increasing their reach through social media, even small political leaders have also realized the potential of digital campaigning.

