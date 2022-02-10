Follow us on Image Source : PTI Professional wrestler 'The Great Khali' joins BJP ahead of assembly elections in Punjab

Indian wrestler named Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The Great Khali' joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. During his induction to the party, he showed faith into PM Modi's leadership and said that he is impressed with his work for the country's development.

He is starting his inning with politics for the first time. Before this, he has served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police. He has also featured in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films, and several television shows.

Khali is famous for his stint in the WWE and he also went on to win several championships. Before making it big in the WWE, Khali made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Last year, Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It was in 2006 when Rana became the first Indian professional wrestler to be signed to a contract by the WWE and he was then assigned to their developmental federation, Deep South Wrestling. He debuted on an episode of Smackdown and he went on to start a feud with 'The Undertaker'.

The 7ft tall superstar Khali also held the World Heavyweight Championship in the 2007-08 season. On November 13, 2014, Khali's contract with the WWE expired and he left the industry.

In October 2010-January 2011, Khali had also appeared on the television reality show Bigg Boss, and he finished as first runner-up.

Notably, Khali had lent his support to the year-long farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws that were introduced by the BJP-led Central government, that he is now part of. The laws have now been repealed.

