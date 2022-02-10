Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, daughter to seek votes for Bhagwant Mann in Dhuri.

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and daughter Harshita will visit Dhuri in Punjab on Feb 11

They'll seek votes for party’s candidate and CM face Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann is fighting elections from Dhuri assembly constituency of Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and daughter Harshita will visit Dhuri in Punjab seat on Friday (February 11) to seek votes for party’s candidate and chief ministerial (CM) face Bhagwant Mann for the February 20 state assembly polls.

Mann is fighting the elections from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

“Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to seek votes for my 'devar' Bhagwant Mann,” Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Replying to her tweet, Mann said, “Bhabhi ji, welcome to Punjab...people of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you….”

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Mann said he was happy that she was coming to Dhuri.

ALSO READ: Even if Congress announces 10 CM faces, it won't be able to form govt in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parkash Chand Garg from the Dhuri assembly seat.

Dhuri is one of the assembly constituencies of the Sangrur Parliamentary seat, from where Mann is a two-time MP.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.