Punjab Election: Poll body orders FIR against Kejriwal in Mohali after complaint by Akali Dal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Poll body orders FIR against Kejriwal in Mohali

Punjab Election 2022: The State Election Commission in Punjab on Saturday directed the Mohali administration to register a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following a complaint by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer has requested Sr. SP SAS Nagar to register FIR against Kejriwal "for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties."

