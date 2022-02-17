Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in UP, Punjab today

Ahead of the third phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh during his tenure as Chief Minister and said that criminalization was at its peak during the SP government's tenure.

"Akhilesh Yadav was CM earlier, in those days' women and girls were not even stepping out of their houses because of safety concerns. Criminalization was at its peak. If he comes back to the government that means Criminals are coming back in the government," said Sarma.

"BJP government in last five years gave peace, safety, security, and development," he added.