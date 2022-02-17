Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in UP, Punjab today

Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

  • Feb 17, 2022 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab, UP today

    PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh today

  • Feb 17, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Criminalization was at its peak during Samajwadi Party's govt in UP, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Ahead of the third phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh during his tenure as Chief Minister and said that criminalization was at its peak during the SP government's tenure.

    "Akhilesh Yadav was CM earlier, in those days' women and girls were not even stepping out of their houses because of safety concerns. Criminalization was at its peak. If he comes back to the government that means Criminals are coming back in the government," said Sarma.

    "BJP government in last five years gave peace, safety, security, and development," he added.

  • Feb 17, 2022 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Election 2022: Bhagwant Mann drunkard and illiterate person, says Channi

    "Bhagwant Mann (AAP's Punjab CM candidate) is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?" says Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Bathinda 

