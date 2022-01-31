Monday, January 31, 2022
     
Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi files nomination from Bhadaur Assembly

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2022 13:52 IST
Punjab election 2022
Image Source : ANI

Punjab polls: Charanjit Singh Channi files his nomination from Bhadaur Assembly

 

Highlights

  • The Congress party on Sunday released its third list of eight candidates
  • The list revealed that sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two seats
  • Congress had earlier announced that Channi will be contesting from Chamkaur Sahib seat

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination from the Bhadaur Assembly constituency in the Barnala district on Monday ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. The Congress party on Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab which revealed that sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two seats.

The party has fielded the Chief Minister from the Bhadaur constituency.

Notably, Congress had earlier announced that Channi will be contesting from Chamkaur Sahib seat from where he is the sitting MLA and which he has been representing since 2007.

Notably, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu had urged Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state to announce the Chief Ministerial face for the polls, following which Gandhi had said that the decision in this regard would be taken by the party workers.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

