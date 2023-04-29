Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Humnabad, Vijayapura and Kudachi today | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Humnabad, Vijayapura and Kudachi today | DEETS.

PM Modi Karnataka visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday (April 29) and Sunday (April 30) where he will address six public meetings and hold two roadshows. According to his itinerary, PM Modi will fly from Delhi today by a special aircraft to Bidar airport from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at around 11:00 am.

After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address a public gathering at around 1:00 pm. He would then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.

PM road show in Bengaluru:

Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North. After staying in Bengaluru, he would then depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday to fly to Kolar where he will address a public meeting at 11:30 am.

From Kolar, the Prime Minister would then fly to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to address a public meeting at 1:30 pm. Modi would then go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district where he will address people at 3:45 pm.

The Prime Minister’s next destination will be Mysuru the same evening, where he will hold a roadshow. After the event, he would fly from Mysuru to Delhi by the special aircraft.

This is Modi’s ninth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year since February where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.

On March 29, the election commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections. The polls are slated to take place on May 10 (Wednesday) and the counting will take place on May 13 (Saturday).

(With agencies inputs)

