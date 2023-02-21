Congress with like-minded parties will defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge waves at supporters as he arrives to address an election rally ahead of Nagaland Assembly election, at Diphupar Village, Chumukedima.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that his party along with a united opposition will defeat the BJP in the 2024 General Elections.

The Congress chief also reflected his confidence that his party will perform better in the Nagaland assembly elections to be held on February 27.

"You are in a democracy, you should remember that... you are not an autocrat, you are not a dictator. You are elected by the people, and the people will teach you a lesson in 2024 (general elections)," Kharge said during an election rally in Diphupar.

Kharge told the people of Nagaland that they had been cheated by the BJP as the saffron party took advantage of the situation and overturned the government overnight.

"The BJP formed the government by blackmailing the Chief Minister. Not only here but in 6-7 states they pressurised MLAs and toppled the governments there," Kharge said.

Hitting out at the Congress party, BJP chief JP Nadda said, "When Congress comes, there is scatter in the society, when Congress comes there is divide and rule, it is the basic trait of Congress' politics. When Congress comes there is vote bank politics, as part of which they indulge in appealing to a particular religion or a community."

