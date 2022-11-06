Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP takes every election as a challenge, prepares 365 days, says JP Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP national president JP Nadda at India TV conclave

Highlights Congress has no credibility. There is no discussion on its manifesto, says JP Nadda

We prepare for elections all round the year, BJP President said

Justice to all, appeasement to none - this is our broad line of framework, Nadda added

JP Nadda at India TV conclave: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that his party takes every election as a challenge and does not just start preparing when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force.

Speaking at India TV conclave, JP Nadda said that the BJP keeps preparing for the election for 365 days.

Responding to how important a state like Himachal is for the BJP, JP Nadda said that Himachal is as important as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh... Manipur or any other state.

"I have no personal agenda and never kept one," he added.

Hailing PM Modi's leadership, JP Nadda said that he (PM) has changed the culture in politics ever since he came into public life... he taught people to take account of even the smallest of things..."

Further showing praise on PM Modi, Nadda said that the Prime Minister has changed anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency.

By 2024, Indian railways will start catering its services to Bilaspur.

On Congress over its Old Pension Scheme promises, JP Nadda said, "...they don't plan anything... you take a note of their manifesto... as their own leaders are asking where will the money come from for the scheme."

Speaking about BJP's vision document, JP Nadda said, "they only make those promises which can be delivered."

What chances does AAP have in upcoming state elections, JP Nadda asked, "what is the credibility of Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal?"

"He (Kejriwal) had said they won't fight elections, but they did; they won't use government vehicles but they did; they won't take government accommodation but they did... so what is their credibility..." Nadda asked.

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, JP Nadda said, "...its good he has stepped out... for a long time in a change from 15 days here and 15 days abroad."

Taking a jibe at the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP president reminded the grand-old party "who stood with the tukde-tukde gang in JNU" adding they are the passengers of 'Bharat todo' and not 'jodo'.

JP Nadda further slammed the opposition asking who ran a negative campaign against the Covid vaccine.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh polls: CM Jairam Thakur says, 'people have faith in BJP as it delivers promises'

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh polls: Winning elections doesn't give BJP a blank cheque to demolish institutions, says Pilot