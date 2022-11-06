Himachal Pradesh polls: CM Jairam Thakur says, 'people have faith in BJP as it delivers promises'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on India TV conclave

Jairam Thakur on India TV conclave: Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday said that people have faith in the BJP adding they believe whatever the party promises, it delivers also.

Speaking during the India TV conclave #AbkiBaarKiskiSarkaar, CM Jairam Thakur said that the 5-year tenure of the incumbent BJP government in the state has been very challenging, especially the two years with the Covid pandemic.

On being asked whether he'll be CM again if BJP wins, Jairam Thakur said, "My job is to deliver. After winning it is party's decision whether to give me another chance or not."

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, CM Thakur said that it's a blessing in disguise for Congress because no one knows what Rahul Gandhi will say in the election rallies and the party will have to pay for it.

Thakur referred to Rahul Gandhi's Rs 40 per litre Atta (wheat floor) remark, a statement he made while hitting out at the Centre during one of his rallies recently.

Throwing some light on PM Modi's campaigning in the poll-bound state, CM Jairam Thakur said that he has a deep relationship with the state.

Hitting out at Congress which promised 1 lakh government jobs, Thakur sought an answer from the grand-old party over its 2012 manifesto in which it promised a job to a member from every home.

Thakur further added that the government was not able to work on certain plans due to the pandemic.

On Old Pension System (OPS), Thakur reflected confidence that only BJP has the solution for it but didn't share any details.

Speaking about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CM Jairam said that most of the rebels withdrew from the field. Voters are not paying attention to the rebels.

Himachal has traditionally chosen either BJP or Congress. There is no place for any third front, he added.

On the subject of health infrastructure, he said, "We started AIIMS, Bilaspur in record time. Things will start to improve slowly on health infrastructure. Now, you compare pace of work done under Congress government."

