Himachal Pradesh Election: Will BJP be able to complete 'hat-trick' of poll wins at Jaswan-Pragpur seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Jaswan-Pragpur will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make a "hat-trick" of wins at the Jaswan-Pragpur assembly constituency. Having won the previous two elections here in 2012 and 2017, the ruling party is making all its efforts to retain the seat.

Meanwhile, Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would look to make a dent in the BJP's winning streak.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Major candidates in the fray

Located in the Kangra district, the Jaswan-Pragpur assembly seat comes under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has once again shown trust on its sitting MLA Bikram Thakur. Meanwhile, Congress has given the ticket to Surinder Singh Mankotia, whereas, the AAP has fielded Sahil Chauhan.

BJP emerged victorious in the previous two polls

In the 2017 assembly polls, the Jaswan-Pragpur seat was won by BJP's Bikram Singh. He had won by defeating Congress’ Mankotia by a margin of 1,862 votes.

A total of 46.32% of votes were cast in the constituency in the previous election. Singh had also emerged victorious in 2012 assembly polls, defeating the then-sitting Congress MLA Nikhil Rajaur by 22,000 votes.

Over 70,000 registered electorates

According to the voter list of 2022, this seat has 111 polling stations and 77,727 registered voters. Voter turnout was 69.66% in the 2017 assembly election, whereas it was 68.6% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP and Congress got 46.31% and 42.65% votes, respectively, in the 2017 assembly elections in the state. Talking about the caste equation, about 25% of the voters in the Jaswan Paragpur assembly seat belong to the Scheduled Castes, whereas close to 2% are Muslim voters.

The polling in Jaswan-Pragpur will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

ALSO READ: Barsar Assembly Constituency Election 2022: Will BJP dethrone seat from Congress?