Barsar Assembly Constituency Election 2022: Will BJP dethrone seat from Congress?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Barsar assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh's Barsar will take place on November 12 along with all other constituencies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

This year, the key contest is going to be between BJP's Maya Sharma and Congress' Inder Dutt Lakhanpal. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Barsar falls under the Hamirpur Lok sabha constituency.

In the last elections, Lakhanpal won the seat by defeating BJP's Baldev Sharma with a margin of just 439 votes.

Though this seat was won by Congress in 2017, it was the BJP which formed the government in the state.

BJP won a total of 44 seats while Congress could manage only 21.

This year also, the chances of BJP are stronger than Congress and the same has been reflected in the opinion polls which show that the saffron party is likely to perform better than the grand old party.

The third entrant in the poll battle in the state is Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which initially campaign aggresively to make ingrounds in the state.

One of the disadvantages for the AAP is low cadre support in the state.