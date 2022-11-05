Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Barsar Assembly Constituency Election 2022: Will BJP dethrone seat from Congress?

Barsar Assembly Constituency Election 2022: Will BJP dethrone seat from Congress?

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: This year, the key contest is going to be between BJP's Maya Sharma and Congress' Inder Dutt Lakhanpal.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2022 18:50 IST
Barsar assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh
Image Source : INDIA TV Barsar assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh's Barsar will take place on November 12 along with all other constituencies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

This year, the key contest is going to be between BJP's Maya Sharma and Congress' Inder Dutt Lakhanpal. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Barsar falls under the Hamirpur Lok sabha constituency.

In the last elections, Lakhanpal won the seat by defeating BJP's Baldev Sharma with a margin of just 439 votes.

Though this seat was won by Congress in 2017, it was the BJP which formed the government in the state.

BJP won a total of 44 seats while Congress could manage only 21.

This year also, the chances of BJP are stronger than Congress and the same has been reflected in the opinion polls which show that the saffron party is likely to perform better than the grand old party. 

The third entrant in the poll battle in the state is Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which initially campaign aggresively to make ingrounds in the state.

One of the disadvantages for the AAP is low cadre support in the state.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News