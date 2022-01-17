India TV Opinion Poll: BJP to lead in Awadh region, but SP also set to better 2017 tally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Opinion Poll.

Highlights Uttar Pradesh assembly election to be held in 7 phases from February 10

BJP to maintain lead as it did in 2017 in the Awadh region but with less seats

Samajwadi Party to better 2017 tally in the upcoming polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain its single largest party tag in the Awadh region which has 111 seats out of the total 403 in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, from February 10, according to India TV's Opinion Poll. The polls will be held in 7 phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

According to India TV's Opinion Poll, out of 111 seats, BJP may win 68 (92 in 2017), Samajwadi Party (SP) may grab 42, a massive gain from 10 seats in 2017, Congress may win 1 seat, a loss of two seats (total 3) from 2017 while others may not able to open their account.

In terms of vote share, BJP may get 39.6% (40.7% in 2017), SP 36.6% (22.6% in 2017), BSP 11.1% (22.3% in 2017), Congress 4.92% (6.9% in 2017) and others 7.71% (7.3% in 2017).

ALSO READ | India TV Opinion Poll: BJP likely to emerge as single largest party again in Western UP, SP to increase tally

ALSO READ | India TV Opinion Poll Updates