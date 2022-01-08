Assembly election dates for 5 states announced: BIG takeaways from EC presser

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Election Commission announced poll dates for assembly elections in 5 states.

The election commission on Saturday announced poll states for the high stakes assembly elections in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The polling will be completed in total 7 phases. Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases, Manipur in 2 while Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand in one single phase. The counting of votes for all 5 states will take place on March 10. Assembly Election 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Polling time has been increased by one hour in all the election booths across 5 states.

Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from 10th Feb to 7th March; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th February & Manipur to vote on 27th Feb and 3 March.

All election officials and employees will be considered as frontline workers and all eligible officers will be vaccinated with 'precautionary dose.

2,15,368 polling stations to be set up across 5 states to facilitate free, fair and safe elections amid the third Covid wave led by the Omicron variant.

All polling stations will on the ground floor and be equipped with Covid mitigating facilities like masks, gloves, sanitizers etc.

In Uttar Pradesh, over 90% people have received atleast the first doe of vaccine while over 52% have got both the jabs.

Videography to be done at all sensitive booths identified by the EC.

Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities & COVID19 patients can vote by postal ballot.

No physical rallies, processions, road shows, padyatras, nukad sabhas, etc are allowed by workers, political parties, leaders till January 15 as of now in view of the Covid situation. The situation will be reviewed after that.

No victory processions will be allowed after results are announced except two persons from the winning party.

If the temperature of a voter is above the set norms of Union Health Ministry, the elector will be provided with a token & asked to come for voting at the last hour of poll.

Sufficient CAPF companies will be deployed in all poll-bound states looking at law & order situation and threat perception

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately from announcement of the schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with.

EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations. Election Commission has already made arrangments to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections.

The terms of expiry of assemblies in 5 states: Uttar Pradesh: May 14, 2022; Punjab: March 23, 2022; Uttarakhand: March 23, 2022; Goa: March 15, 2022; and Manipur: March 19, 2022.

