Students of classes 10, 12 in government schools to get tablets: Uttarakhand CM

Image Source : PTI Class 10, 12 students in government schools to get tablets: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday promised free tablets for students of classes 10 and 12 studying in government schools in the state. Apart from this, free tablets will also be provided to students from government colleges.

For this, money will be transferred to students' accounts through DBT. "We will ensure that all govt universities, schools help these students in buying those tablets", said CM Dhami.

The development comes ahead of assembly elections in the state slated for 2022.