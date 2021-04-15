UP Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Polling begins for first phase in 18 districts

Image Source : ANI Polling begins in phase 1 of UP Panchayat Chunav

Voting for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, seen as a semi-final to the 2022 Assembly election, began on Thursday morning in 18 districts with ballot papers amid tight security. The districts where polling is underway are Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras. Polling will take place till 6 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Chunav Phase 1 Live Updates:

UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: AAP, Azad Samaj Party make electoral debut

Apart from parties like the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, among those in the race are the AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party, which are making their debut in the state. The AIMIM will contest polls with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party The candidates will, however, contest on 'free symbols' given the the Election Commission.

UP Panchayat Chunav: Latest visuals from Rampur

UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: 3.33 lakh candidates in fray

More than 3.33 lakh candidates are in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first phase for the posts of zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and wards.