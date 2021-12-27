UP Polls: BJP forms 4 member committee for Brahmin outreach

Monday, December 27, 2021
     
The committee is headed by Shiv Pratap Shukla. Apart from him, it comprises Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra and Ram Bhai Morakiya.

Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a 4-member committee to cater to the Brahmin community in the state. The move comes amidst assessments that the Brahmin community in UP is dissatisfied with the ruling party. 

The committee head, Shiv Pratap Shukla said "Confusion is being spread among Brahmins by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) that the BJP is neglecting their community. We will aim to take the work done by the BJP to the public and impress upon them the reality that it is the BJP which has worked for the Brahmins."

Apart from Shukla, the committee comprises Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra, and Ram Bhai Morakiya.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year. Committee member Mahesh Sharma said, "We will form BJP government in Uttar Pradesh again and this time the result will be better than last time".

The decision to form the committee was taken after discussions with leaders from the Brahmin community in UP along with Union Minister and state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhana and BJP national president JP Nadda.

(With ANI Inputs)

