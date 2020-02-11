Tri Nagar Constituency Result LIVE: AAP takes early lead

Image Source : Tri Nagar Constituency Result Live:

Tri Nagar Constituency Result Live: Tri Nagar assembly is one of the seventy Delhi assembly constituencies in northern India. Tri Nagar assembly constituency is a part of the Chandni Chowk Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Polling for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 in Delhi was held on February 8.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Tri Nagar constituency are Preeti Tomar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Tilak Ram Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kamal Kant Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

Tri Nagar Constituency Result Live Updates:

NCT OF Delhi-TRI NAGAR Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 ARUNA Bahujan Samaj Party 0 0 0 0 2 KAMAL KANT SHARMA Indian National Congress 0 0 0 0 3 TILAK RAM GUPTA Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 4 PREETI TOMAR Aam Aadmi Party 0 0 0 0 5 DEVANAND RAM Purvanchal Mahapanchayat 0 0 0 0 6 SUDHIR KUMAR Voters Party International 0 0 0 0 7 SUBHASH Asankhya Samaj Party 0 0 0 0 8 BALJEET Independent 0 0 0 0 9 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

In 2015, Jitender Singh Tomar from AAP won this seat bagging 63012 votes. He beat Nand Kishore Garg of BJP. Jitender Singh Tomar got 55.7 percent of the votes. In 2015, Tri Nagar assembly constituency had a voter turnout of 71%. Of the constituency’s 158887 registered voters, 113196 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 62906 were male, 49744 female, and 1 from the third gender.

Full list of candidates for Tri Nagar assembly who will contest Delhi Assembly Election 2020:

1. Aruna from Bahujan Samaj Party

2. Kamal Kant Sharma from Indian National Congress

3. Tilak Ram Gupta from Bhartiya Janata Party

4. Preeti Tomar Aam Aadmi Party

5. Devanand Ram from Purvanchal Mahapanchayat

6. Sudhir Kumar from Voters Party International

7. Subhash from Asankhya Samaj Party

8. Baljeet, an Independent candidate