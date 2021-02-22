Telangana Council polls: TRS to field Ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao's daughter

Image Source : TWITTER@TRSPARTYONLINE Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao with former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter S. Vani Devi

Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter S. Vani Devi will contest for the Telangana Legislative Council as the candidate of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The TRS on Sunday announced her candidature for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates' constituency. Vani Devi, an artist, educationist, and social activist, will file her nomination on Monday.

Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao finalised her candidature.

Born in Vangara in Karimnagar district, Vani Devi is the founder of Sri Venkateshwara Group of Institutions.

Elections to Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduate seats are scheduled to be held on March 14.

The two seats fell vacant with the completion of the term of Ramachandra Rao of the BJP and P. Rajeshwar Reddy of the TRS.

The TRS has once again fielded Rajeshwar Reddy from the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency.

The BJP has already named Ramachandra Rao as its candidate from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat while Congress has announced Chinna Reddy as its candidate.

