Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law Chandrika Rai may leave RJD

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chandrika Rai (Circled) has said that he trusts Nitish Kumar's leadership

Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav is likely to join Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United). Currently, Chandrika Rai is part of Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal. Rai said that he trusts the leadership of current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kuma and has also said that he does not have any reservations about joining JD(U).

Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai is married to Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav. Marriage between Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai is on the rocks and they have already approached courts for a divorce.

Chandrika Rai himself is politically influential. Chandrika Rai's father Daroiga Prasad Rai was Chief Minister of Bihar in 1970. The likelihood of Chandrika Rai's joining JD(U) assumes significance as Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections are just around the corner.

Chandrika Rai and his daughter Aishwarya Rai have been in the news lately due to marital discord between her and Lalu Pratap Yadav's son Tej Pratap. In September last year, Aishwarya Rai was seen coming out of Rabri Devi's house crying. Things have been on the boil as Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai have been making public statements aimed at each other. While Tej Pratap has occasionally said that a "simple, village boy" like himself cannot gel well with "people of the big cities". Aishwarya Rai has completed her education in New Delhi.

Aishwarya Rai, on her part, has made public comments saying that she will "expose" Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. It was said that Aishwarya Rai was banished from Lalu Prasad Yadav's household following repeated quarrelling between her and her in-laws. Aishwarya Rai has also accused her in-laws including Rabri Devi of physically assaulting her.

If Chandrika Rai joins Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) it may cause a PR disaster for Lalu Prasad Yadav's family alongside political ramifications.

Also Read | BJP accuses Lalu's son Tej Pratap of misogyny over Nitish Kumari jibe, reminds him of domestic violence claims

Video: Rabri Devi assaulted me, pulled my hair, says Tej Pratap's wife Aishwarya Rai

Watch | Under leadership of Nitish Kumar, JD(U) has become part of BJP: Pavan Varma